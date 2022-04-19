Price Alert: Shares of Comerica, (CMA) Trade 1.38% Higher at Midday April 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CMA - Market Data & News Trade

Today Comerica, Inc. (NYSE: CMA) is trading 1.38% higher.

The latest price, as of 11:53:36 est, was $89.82. Comerica, has moved $1.22 over the previous day’s close.

481,951 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Comerica, has moved YTD 2.24%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-04-20.

About Comerica, Inc.

Comerica Incorporated is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Floridaand Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canadaand Mexico.

