Price Alert: Shares of Columbus Mckinnon (CMCO) Trade 2.73% Lower at Midday May 10

Columbus Mckinnon Corp. (NASDAQ: CMCO) shares have fallen 2.73%, or $0.94 per share, as on 11:47:24 est today. After Opening the Day at $34.95, 26,024 shares of Columbus Mckinnon have been traded today and the stock has moved between $35.35 and $33.40.

This year the company has moved YTD 25.33%.

Columbus Mckinnon is set to release earnings on 2022-05-25.

About Columbus Mckinnon Corp.

Columbus McKinnon is a leading worldwide designer, manufacturer and marketer of motion control products and technologies, automated systems and services that efficiently and ergonomically move, lift, position and secure materials. Key products include hoists, crane components, actuators, rigging tools, light rail workstations and digital power and motion control systems. The Company is focused on commercial and industrial applications that require the safety and quality provided by its superior design and engineering know-how. Magnetek is a brand of Columbus McKinnon Corporation.

