Price Alert: Shares of CohBar (CWBR) Trade 4.12% Lower at Midday April 29

Shares of CohBar Inc (NASDAQ: CWBR) fell 4.12% Friday.

As of 11:52:34 est, CohBar is currently sitting at $0.25 and dropped $0.0107 per share in trading so far.

CohBar has moved 19.35% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 25.69% based on the prior day’s close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-16.

About CohBar Inc

CohBar is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics, an emerging class of drugs for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. Mitochondria based therapeutics originate from the discovery by CohBar's founders of a novel group of naturally occurring peptide sequences within the mitochondrial genome, some of which have been shown to have the potential to regulate key processes in multiple systems and organs in the body. To date, the company has discovered more than 100 mitochondrial derived peptides and generated over 1,000 analogs. CohBar's efforts focus on the development of these peptides into therapeutics that offer the potential to address a broad range of diseases because of the underlying impact of mitochondrial dysfunction. The company's lead compound, CB4211, is in the Phase 1b stage of a Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for NASH and obesity. In addition, CohBar has 4 preclinical programs: CB5138 Analogs for fibrotic diseases, CB5064 Analogs for COVID-19 associated ARDS, MBT5 Analogs for CXCR4-related cancer and orphan diseases, and MBT3 Analogs for cancer immunotherapy.

