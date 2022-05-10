Price Alert: Shares of Coeur Mining (CDE) Trade 5.93% Lower at Midday May 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CDE - Market Data & News Trade

Today Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE: CDE) is trading 5.93% down.

The latest price, as of 11:51:53 est, was $3.25. Coeur Mining has moved $0.205 in trading today.

3,236,425 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Coeur Mining has moved YTD 31.35%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-07-27.

About Coeur Mining Inc

Coeur Mining, Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with five wholly-owned operations: the Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska, the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota, and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine in British Columbia. In addition, Coeur has interests in several precious metals exploration projects throughout North America.

