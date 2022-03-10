Price Alert: Shares of Coda Octopus (CODA) Trade 3.59% Higher at Midday March 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CODA - Market Data & News Trade

Coda Octopus Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CODA) has climbed $0.236 (3.59%) and sits at $6.81, as of 09:45:38 est on March 10.

2,241 shares exchanged hands.

The Company has risen 6.14% over the last 5 days and shares advanced 9.32% over the last 30 days.

Coda Octopus anticipates its next earnings on 2022-03-16.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Coda Octopus visit the company profile.

About Coda Octopus Group Inc.

Coda Octopus Group Inc., founded in 1994, manufactures and markets patented real-time 3D subsea sonar technology, the Echoscope®, which enables real-time 3D imaging and mapping in zero visibility conditions underwater. Echoscope® is used globally in numerous applications including defense, marine construction, subsea infrastructure installation and surveys, and port and harbor security. In addition to the Marine Products business, Coda Octopus Products Ltd., CODA's two defense products and engineering services businesses are Coda Octopus Colmek and Coda Octopus Martech.

To get more information on Coda Octopus Group Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Coda Octopus Group Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles