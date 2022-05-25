Price Alert: Shares of ClearSign (CLIR) Trade 5.04% Higher at Midday May 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CLIR - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of ClearSign Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: CLIR) climbed 5.04% Wednesday.

As of 11:41:14 est, ClearSign is currently sitting at $1.25 and has moved $0.06 per share in trading so far.

ClearSign has moved 7.36% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 13.77% based on the previous close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-15.

About ClearSign Technologies Corp

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies for the purpose of improving key performance characteristics of industrial and commercial systems, including operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety and overall cost-effectiveness. ClearSign's patented technologies, embedded in established OEM products as ClearSign Core™, and ClearSign Eye™ and other sensing configurations, enhance the performance of combustion systems and fuel safety systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy (upstream oil production and down-stream refining), commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, transport and power industries.

