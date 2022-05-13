Price Alert: Shares of Clarivate (CLVT) Trade 8.46% Higher at Midday May 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CLVT - Market Data & News Trade

Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) shares climbed 8.46%, or $1.135 per share, as on 11:52:00 est today. Since opening at $13.57, 4,107,599 shares of Clarivate have exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $14.60 and $13.47.

Already this year the company has moved YTD 42.94%.

Clarivate is set to release earnings on 2022-07-28.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Clarivate visit the company profile.

About Clarivate Plc

Clarivate™ is a global leader in providing solutions to accelerate the lifecycle of innovation. The company's bold mission is to help customers solve some of the world's most complex problems by providing actionable information and insights that reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing inventions in the areas of science and intellectual property. Clarivate helps customers discover, protect and commercialize their inventions using its trusted subscription and technology-based solutions coupled with deep domain expertise.

To get more information on Clarivate Plc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Clarivate Plc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Twitter Down 13% in Premarket Trading Friday as Musk Puts Deal on Hold The Best Laid Plans of Mice and Men — Part I Bumble Beats First Quarter Estimates, Has Over 3 Million Paying Users Squarespace Beats Revenue Estimates With Record Q1