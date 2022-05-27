Price Alert: Shares of Citizens Community MD (CZWI) Trade 6.74% Higher at Midday May 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CZWI - Market Data & News Trade

Citizens Community Bancorp Inc MD (NASDAQ: CZWI) shares moved 6.74%, or $0.85 per share, as on 11:35:26 est today. Since opening at $12.65, 2,301 shares of Citizens Community MD exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $13.50 and $12.81.

Already the company is down 6.93%.

Citizens Community MD anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-25.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Citizens Community MD visit the company profile.

About Citizens Community Bancorp Inc MD

Citizens Community Bancorp is the holding company for Citizens Community Federal, a community bank with about 20 branches in Wisconsin, southern Minnesota, and northern Michigan. Serving consumers and businesses, the bank offers standard deposit services such as savings, checking, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as a variety of loan products. The bank focuses its lending activities on one- to four-family mortgages, which represent more than half of its loan portfolio. The bank also offers consumer loans such as auto and personal loans; it does not routinely make commercial loans. Founded in 1938, Citizens Community was a state-chartered credit union until 2001.

To get more information on Citizens Community Bancorp Inc MD and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Citizens Community Bancorp Inc MD's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Big Lots Down 18% in Premarket Trading Friday on Surprise Missed Earnings Modine Posts Strong Rebound in Fiscal Q4, Raises 2023 Guidance Dollar Tree Posts Record First Quarter, Leads Nasdaq Gainers Kohl's Still in Play To Be Acquired