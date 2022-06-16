Price Alert: Shares of Cirrus Logic, (CRUS) Trade 5.14% Lower at Midday June 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CRUS - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) moved 5.14% Thursday.

As of 11:59:19 est, Cirrus Logic, sits at $70.68 and dropped $3.815 per share in trading so far.

Cirrus Logic, has moved 5.14% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 19.26% based on the previous close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-25.

About Cirrus Logic, Inc.

Cirrus Logic is a leader in low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions that create innovative user experiences for the world's top mobile and consumer applications. With headquarters in Austin, Texas, Cirrus Logic is recognized globally for its award-winning corporate culture.

