Price Alert: Shares of Circor (CIR) Trade 7.58% Lower at Midday May 5

Today Circor International Inc (NYSE: CIR) is trading 7.58% down.

The latest price, as of 11:51:45 est, was $18.72. Circor has fallen $1.52 in trading today.

13,654 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Circor has a YTD change of 26.20%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-10.

About Circor International Inc

CIRCOR International is one of the world's leading providers of mission critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. The Company has a product portfolio of market-leading brands serving its customers' most demanding applications. CIRCOR markets its solutions directly and through various sales partners to more than 14,000 customers in approximately 100 countries. The Company has a global presence with approximately 3,200 employees and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

