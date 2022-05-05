Price Alert: Shares of Cinedigm (CIDM) Trade 3.91% Lower at Midday May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CIDM - Market Data & News Trade

Cinedigm Corp - Class A (NASDAQ: CIDM) has fallen $0.0297 (3.91%) and is currently sitting at $0.73, as of 11:52:09 est on May 5.

330,820 shares exchanged hands.

The Company has risen 10.64% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 11.62% over the last 30 days.

Cinedigm is set to release earnings on 2022-06-29.

About Cinedigm Corp - Class A

For more than twenty years, Cinedigm has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, technology and retail companies.

