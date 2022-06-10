Price Alert: Shares of CIM Commercial (CMCT) Trade 89.20% Lower at Midday June 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CMCT - Market Data & News Trade

Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (NASDAQ: CMCT) has fallen $61.13 (89.20%) and is currently sitting at $7.44, as of 11:12:14 est on June 10.

6,598 shares exchanged hands.

The Company is up 1.48% over the last 5 days and shares advanced 19.46% over the last 30 days.

CIM Commercial anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-25.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on CIM Commercial visit the company profile.

About Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States. Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. CIM Commercial is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities (www.cimcommercial.com).

