Price Alert: Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Trade 3.12% Higher at Midday April 12

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) has gained $47.15 (3.12%) and is currently sitting at $1564.55, as of 11:52:15 est on April 12.

62,719 shares have been traded today.

The Company fell 6.16% over the last 5 days and shares have risen 2.44% over the last 30 days.

Chipotle Mexican Grill expects its next earnings on 2022-04-26.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 2,700 restaurants as of September 30, 2020, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. With more than 94,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. Steve Ells, founder and former executive chairman, first opened Chipotle with a single restaurant in Denver, Coloradoin 1993.

