Price Alert: Shares of China Recycling Energy (CREG) Trade 5.01% Lower at Midday March 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CREG - Market Data & News Trade

Today Smart Powerr Corp (NASDAQ: CREG) is trading 5.01% lower.

The latest price, as of 11:04:29 est, was $6.26. China Recycling Energy dropped $0.33 over the previous day’s close.

10,204 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, China Recycling Energy has a YTD change of 15.76%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-03-31.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on China Recycling Energy visit the company profile.

About Smart Powerr Corp

China Recycling Energy Corp is based in Xi'an, China and providesenvironmentally friendly waste-to-energy technologies to recycle industrialbyproducts for steel mills, cement factories and coke plants in China.Byproducts include heat, steam, pressure, and exhaust to generate large amountsof lower-cost electricity and reduce the need for outside electrical sources.The Chinese government has adopted policies to encourage the use of recyclingtechnologies to optimize resource allocation and reduce pollution. Currently,recycled energy represents only an estimated 1 percent of total energyconsumption and this renewable energy resource is viewed as a growth market dueto intensified environmental concerns and rising energy costs as the Chineseeconomy continues to expand. The management and engineering teams have over 20years of experience in industrial energy recovery in China.

To get more information on Smart Powerr Corp and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Smart Powerr Corp's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles