Price Alert: Shares of Chimerix (CMRX) Trade 5.00% Lower at Midday June 10

Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ: CMRX) shares moved 5.00%, or $0.085 per share, as on 11:52:06 est today. Opening the day at $1.66, 957,633 shares of Chimerix have been traded today and the stock has traded between $1.67 and $1.60.

So far this year the company has a YTD change of 73.56%.

Chimerix anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Chimerix Inc

Chimerix is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to accelerating the advancement of innovative medicines that make a meaningful impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. The company's three most advanced clinical-stage development programs are BCV, ONC201 and DSTAT. BCV is an antiviral drug candidate developed as a potential medical countermeasure for smallpox and is currently under review for regulatory approval in the United States. ONC201 is currently in a registrational clinical program for recurrent H3 K27M-mutant glioma and a confirmatory response rate assessment is expected later this year. DSTAT is in development as a potential first-line therapy in acute myeloid leukemia and as a potential treatment for acute lung injury in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

