Price Alert: Shares of Childrens Place (PLCE) Trade 4.56% Lower at Midday March 10

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ: PLCE) shares moved 4.56%, or $2.54 per share, as on 12:10:19 est today. Since opening the day at $55.33, 256,549 shares of Childrens Place have been traded today and the stock has moved between $56.43 and $53.09.

Already the company has moved YTD 29.81%.

Childrens Place expects its next earnings on 2022-05-19.

About Childrens Place Inc

The Children’s Place is the largest pure-play children’s specialty apparel retailer in North America. The Company designs, contracts to manufacture, sells at retail and wholesale, and licenses to sell fashionable, high-quality merchandise predominantly at value prices, primarily under the proprietary “The Children’s Place”, “Place”, “Baby Place,” and “Gymboree” brand names. As of August 1, 2020, the Company had 824 stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, online stores, and the Company’s eight international franchise partners had 276 international points of distribution in 19 countries.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

