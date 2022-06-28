Price Alert: Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE) Trade 7.02% Lower at Midday June 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CSSE - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: CSSE) moved 7.02% Tuesday.

As of 11:47:44 est, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment sits at $7.15 and has moved $0.54 per share in trading so far.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has moved 14.09% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 44.44% based on the previous close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-10.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc - Class A

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. operates streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD). The company owns a majority stake in Crackle Plus, a company formed with Sony Pictures Television, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, its Chicken Soup for the Soul Originals division and APlus.com. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

