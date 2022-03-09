Price Alert: Shares of Chemung (CHMG) Trade 2.46% Higher at Midday March 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CHMG - Market Data & News Trade

Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CHMG) has gained $1.13 (2.46%) and sits at $46.42, as of 09:30:01 est on March 9.

318 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company has increased 0.31% over the last 5 days and shares have risen 0.50% over the last 30 days.

Chemung expects its next earnings on 2022-04-21.

About Chemung Financial Corp.

Chemung Financial Corporation is a $2.2 billion financial services holding company headquartered in Elmira, New York and operates 32 retail offices through its principal subsidiary, Chemung Canal Trust Company, a full service community bank with trust powers. Established in 1833, Chemung Canal Trust Company is the oldest locally-owned and managed community bank in New York State. Chemung Financial Corporation is also the parent of CFS Group, Inc., a financial services subsidiary offering non-traditional services including mutual funds, annuities, brokerage services, tax preparation services and insurance, and Chemung Risk Management, Inc., a captive insurance company based in the State of Nevada.

