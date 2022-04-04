Price Alert: Shares of Charles & Colvard (CTHR) Trade 4.97% Higher at Midday April 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CTHR - Market Data & News Trade

Today Charles & Colvard Ltd (NASDAQ: CTHR) is trading 4.97% up.

The latest price, as of 11:47:59 est, was $1.69. Charles & Colvard has risen $0.08 over the previous day’s close.

30,615 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Charles & Colvard has a YTD change of 44.29%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Charles & Colvard Ltd

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. believes fine jewelry can be accessible, beautiful and conscientious. Charles & Colvard is the original pioneer of lab-created moissanite, a rare gemstone formed from silicon carbide. The Company brings revolutionary gemstones and jewelry to market through its pinnacle Forever OneTM moissanite brand and its premium CaydiaTM lab grown diamond brand. Consumers seek Charles & Colvard fashion, bridal and fine jewelry because of its exceptional quality, incredible value and shared beliefs in environmental and social responsibility. Charles & Colvard was founded in 1995 and is based in North Carolina'sResearch Triangle Park.

