Price Alert: Shares of ChampionX (CHX) Trade 4.73% Lower at Midday May 18

ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ: CHX) has dropped $1.05 (4.73%) and is currently sitting at $21.26, as of 11:51:36 est on May 18.

262,233 shares have traded hands.

The Company rose 8.94% over the last 5 days and shares fell 11.91% over the last 30 days.

ChampionX anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-27.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on ChampionX visit the company profile.

About ChampionX Corporation

ChampionX (formerly known as Apergy Corporation) is a global leader in chemistry solutions and highly engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas safely and efficiently around the world. ChampionX's products provide efficient functioning throughout the lifecycle of a well with a focus on the production phase of wells.

To get more information on ChampionX Corporation and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: ChampionX Corporation's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Twitter Down 13% in Premarket Trading Friday as Musk Puts Deal on Hold The Best Laid Plans of Mice and Men — Part I Bumble Beats First Quarter Estimates, Has Over 3 Million Paying Users Squarespace Beats Revenue Estimates With Record Q1