Price Alert: Shares of Cerus (CERS) Trade 5.93% Lower at Midday August 8

Cerus Corp. (NASDAQ: CERS) has dropped $0.33 (5.93%) and sits at $5.24, as of 11:50:34 est on August 8.

720,237 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company has risen 3.15% over the last 5 days and shares lost 3.80% over the last 30 days.

Cerus expects its next earnings on 2022-11-01.

About Cerus Corp.

Cerus Corporation is dedicated solely to safeguarding the world's blood supply and aims to become the preeminent global blood products company. Headquartered in Concord, California, the company develops and supplies vital technologies and pathogen-protected blood components to blood centers, hospitals, and ultimately patients who rely on safe blood. The INTERCEPT Blood System for platelets and plasma is available globally and remains the only pathogen reduction system with both CE mark and FDA approval for these two blood components. The INTERCEPT red blood cell system is under regulatory review in Europe, and in late-stage clinical development in the US. Also in the US, the INTERCEPT Blood System for Cryoprecipitation is approved for production of Pathogen Reduced Cryoprecipitated Fibrinogen Complex, a therapeutic product for the treatment and control of bleeding, including massive hemorrhage, associated with fibrinogen deficiency.

