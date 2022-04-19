Price Alert: Shares of Certara (CERT) Trade 3.26% Higher at Midday April 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CERT - Market Data & News Trade

Certara Inc (NASDAQ: CERT) has risen $0.67 (3.26%) and sits at $20.93, as of 11:52:34 est on April 19.

126,780 shares exchanged hands.

The Company has fallen 1.39% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 2.51% over the last 30 days.

Certara is set to release earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Certara Inc

Certara optimizes R&D productivity, commercial value and patient outcomes through its unique portfolio of model-informed drug development, regulatory science, and market access solutions. In fact, 90+% of all novel drugs approved by the US FDA in the past six years were supported by Certara software or services. Its clients include 1,600 global biopharmaceutical companies, leading academic institutions, and key regulatory agencies across 60 countries.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

