Price Alert: Shares of Century Communities (CCS) Trade 1.74% Lower at Midday April 14

Shares of Century Communities Inc (NYSE: CCS) are down 1.74% Thursday.

As of 11:51:01 est, Century Communities is currently sitting at $50.82 and dropped $0.9 per share in trading so far.

Century Communities has moved 11.21% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 36.59% based on the most recent close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-04-27.

About Century Communities Inc

Century Communities, Inc. is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries.

