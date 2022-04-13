Price Alert: Shares of Centrus Energy (LEU) Trade 2.17% Higher at Midday April 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LEU - Market Data & News

Centrus Energy Corp - Class A (NYSE: LEU) has gained $0.65 (2.17%) and sits at $30.74, as of 12:01:02 est on April 13.

58,974 shares have traded hands.

The Company has decreased 11.35% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 24.43% over the last 30 days.

Centrus Energy is set to release earnings on 2022-05-11.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Centrus Energy visit the company profile.

About Centrus Energy Corp - Class A

Centrus is a trusted supplier of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. Centrus provides value to its utility customers through the reliability and diversity of its supply sources – helping them meet the growing need for clean, affordable, carbon-free electricity. Since 1998, the Company has provided its utility customers with more than 1,750 reactor years of fuel, which is equivalent to 7 billion tons of coal. With world-class technical capabilities, Centrus offers turnkey engineering and advanced manufacturing solutions to its customers. The Company is also advancing the next generation of centrifuge technologies so that America can restore its domestic uranium enrichment capability in the future.

To get more information on Centrus Energy Corp - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Centrus Energy Corp - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Bank Earnings Loom at End of Short Trading Week What’s Next for AT&T After Spinning Off WarnerMedia? Jeff Kagan Genfit Updates Market on Clinical Progress; Phase 3 on Track for Chronic Liver Disease (PBC) Selecta Biosciences Raises $39 Million in Stock + Warrants Deal