Price Alert: Shares of Centogene NV (CNTG) Trade 6.51% Lower at Midday July 27

Centogene NV (NASDAQ: CNTG) shares have fallen 6.51%, or $0.11 per share, as on 10:47:15 est today. Opening the day at $1.70, 4,678 shares of Centogene NV have exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $1.69 and $1.58.

Already this year the company has moved YTD 67.68%.

Centogene NV is set to release earnings on 2022-09-06.

About Centogene NV

CENTOGENE engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases transforming real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its goal is to bring rationality to treatment decisions and to accelerate the development of new orphan drugs by using its extensive rare disease knowledge, including epidemiological and clinical data, as well as innovative biomarkers. CENTOGENE has developed a global proprietary rare disease platform based on its real-world data repository with over 3.6 billion weighted data points from approximately 595,000 patients representing over 120 different countries as of September 30, 2020. The Company's platform includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data that reflects a global population, and also a biobank of these patients' blood samples. CENTOGENE believes this represents the only platform that comprehensively analyzes multi-level data to improve the understanding of rare hereditary diseases, which can aid in the identification of patients and improve its pharmaceutical partners' ability to bring orphan drugs to the market. As of September 30, 2020, the Company collaborated with over 40 pharmaceutical partners covering over 45 different rare diseases.

