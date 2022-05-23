Price Alert: Shares of Celcuity (CELC) Trade 15.61% Higher at Midday May 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CELC - Market Data & News Trade

Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ: CELC) has climbed $0.89 (15.61%) and sits at $6.42, as of 11:49:35 est on May 23.

70,704 shares have been traded today.

The Company has increased 6.54% over the last 5 days and shares lost 16.30% over the last 30 days.

Celcuity anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-08.

About Celcuity Inc

Celcuity is a clinical stage biotechnology company translating discoveries of new cancer sub-types into pioneering companion diagnostics and expanded therapeutic options for cancer patients. Celcuity's 3rd generation diagnostic platform, CELsignia, analyzes living tumor cells to untangle the complexity of the cellular activity driving a patient's cancer. This allows Celcuity to discover new cancer sub-types molecular diagnostics cannot detect. Celcuity is driven to improve outcomes for patients and to transform how pharmaceutical companies define the patient populations for their targeted therapies. Celcuity is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

