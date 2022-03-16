Price Alert: Shares of Celanese - Series A (CE) Trade 3.05% Higher at Midday March 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CE - Market Data & News Trade

Celanese Corp - Series A (NYSE: CE) shares moved 3.05%, or $4.23 per share, as on 11:50:48 est today. Since opening at $139.94, 339,732 shares of Celanese - Series A have been traded today and the stock has ranged between $143.08 and $139.99.

So far this year the company has a YTD change of 17.20%.

Celanese - Series A anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-21.

About Celanese Corp - Series A

Celanese Corporation is a global technology leader in the production of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in most major industries and consumer applications. Its two complementary business cores, Acetyl Chain and Materials Solutions, use the full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology and business expertise to create value for its customers and the corporation. As Celanese partners with its customers to solve their most critical business needs, the company strives to make a positive impact on its communities and the world through The Celanese Foundation. Based in Dallas, Celanese employs approximately 7,700 employees worldwide and had 2020 net sales of $5.7 billion.

