Price Alert: Shares of CDW (CDW) Trade 2.86% Higher at Midday May 4

CDW Corp (NASDAQ: CDW) has risen $4.8 (2.86%) and is currently sitting at $171.81, as of 11:52:56 est on May 4.

671,853 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company has risen 2.76% over the last 5 days and shares fell 5.69% over the last 30 days.

CDW expects its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

About CDW Corp

CDW Corporation is a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. A Fortune 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Index, CDW was founded in 1984 and employs approximately 10,000 coworkers. For the year ended December 31, 2020, the company generated Net sales over $18 billion.

