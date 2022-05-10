Price Alert: Shares of Catalyst (CPRX) Trade 3.21% Higher at Midday May 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CPRX - Market Data & News Trade

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CPRX) shares are up 3.21%, or $0.21 per share, as on 11:52:32 est today. Since opening at $6.73, 1,634,152 shares of Catalyst have traded hands and the stock has traded between $6.82 and $6.50.

Already this year the company is down 3.40%.

Catalyst is set to release earnings on 2022-05-10.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis (MuSK-MG) and other neurological and neuromuscular disorders. Catalyst's New Drug Application for Firdapse® (amifampridine) 10 mg tablets for the treatment of adults with LEMS was approved in 2018 by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration ('FDA'), and Firdapse is now commercially available in the United States. Further, Canada's national healthcare regulatory agency, Health Canada, recently approved the use of Firdapse® (amifampridine) for the treatment of patients in Canada with LEMS.

