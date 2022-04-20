Price Alert: Shares of Catalyst (CBIO) Trade 3.92% Lower at Midday April 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CBIO - Market Data & News Trade

Today Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CBIO) is trading 3.92% down.

The latest price, as of 11:52:08 est, was $0.51. Catalyst has moved $0.0208 in trading today.

84,147 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Catalyst has moved YTD 41.91%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Catalyst Biosciences Inc

Catalyst is a research and clinical development biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing unmet medical needs in rare disorders of the complement and coagulation systems. Its protease engineering platform has generated two late-stage clinical programs, including MarzAA, a subcutaneously (SQ) administered next-generation engineered coagulation Factor VIIa (FVIIa) for the treatment of episodic bleeding in subjects with rare bleeding disorders. Its complement pipeline includes a pre-clinical C3-degrader program partnered with Biogen for dry age-related macular degeneration, an improved complement factor I protease for SQ replacement therapy in patients with CFI deficiency and C4b-degraders designed to target disorders of the classical complement pathway as well as other complement programs in development.

