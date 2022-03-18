Price Alert: Shares of Catalent (CTLT) Trade 3.35% Higher at Midday March 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CTLT - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Catalent Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) rose 3.35% Friday.

As of 11:54:31 est, Catalent is currently sitting at $109.69 and has risen $3.57 so far today.

Catalent has moved 6.78% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 16.86% based on the most recent close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-03.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Catalent visit the company profile.

About Catalent Inc.

Catalent, Inc., an S&P 500® Company, is the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. With over 85 years serving the industry, Catalent has proven expertise in bringing more customer products to market faster, enhancing product performance and ensuring reliable global clinical and commercial product supply. Catalent employs over 14,000 people, including over 2,400 scientists and technicians, at more than 40 facilities across four continents, and in fiscal year 2020 generated over $3 billion in annual revenue. Catalent is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.

To get more information on Catalent Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Catalent Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles