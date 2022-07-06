Price Alert: Shares of Castor Maritime (CTRM) Trade 5.37% Lower at Midday July 6

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CTRM - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ: CTRM) lost 5.37% Wednesday.

As of 11:51:51 est, Castor Maritime sits at $1.27 and has fallen $0.072 per share.

Castor Maritime has moved 31.63% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 5.63% based on the prior day’s close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Castor Maritime Inc

Castor Maritime Inc. is an international provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on short to medium-term charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

