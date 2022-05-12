Price Alert: Shares of Carters (CRI) Trade 2.90% Higher at Midday May 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CRI - Market Data & News Trade

Today Carters Inc (NYSE: CRI) is trading 2.90% higher.

The latest price, as of 11:52:06 est, was $80.76. Carters has climbed $2.27 in trading today.

219,633 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Carters has moved YTD 21.92%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-29.

About Carters Inc

Carter’s, Inc. is the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children. The Company owns the Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh brands, two of the most recognized brands in the marketplace. These brands are sold in leading department stores, national chains, and specialty retailers domestically and internationally. They are also sold through approximately 1,100 Company-operated stores in the United States, Canada, and Mexico and online at www.carters.com, www.oshkosh.com, www.cartersoshkosh.ca, and www.carters.com.mx. The Company’s Child of Mine brand is available at Walmart, its Just One You brand is available at Target, and its Simple Joys brand is available on Amazon. The Company also owns Skip Hop, a global lifestyle brand for families with young children. Carter’s is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

