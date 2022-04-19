Price Alert: Shares of Carter (CARE) Trade 1.69% Higher at Midday April 19

Carter Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ: CARE) shares climbed 1.69%, or $0.29 per share, as on 11:38:41 est today. After Opening the Day at $17.35, 51,758 shares of Carter have exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $17.50 and $17.29.

This year the company is up 11.83%.

Carter expects its next earnings on 2022-05-06.

About Carter Bankshares Inc

Headquartered in Martinsville, VA, Carter Bank & Trust is a state-chartered community bank in Virginia and trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CARE. The Bank has $4.1 billion in assets and 91 branches in Virginia and North Carolina.

