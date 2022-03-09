Price Alert: Shares of CareCloud (MTBC) Trade 4.12% Higher at Midday March 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MTBC - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of CareCloud Inc (NASDAQ: MTBC) climbed 4.12% Wednesday.

As of 11:44:21 est, CareCloud is currently sitting at $5.06 and has climbed $0.2 per share.

CareCloud has moved 13.83% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 23.10% based on the previous close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-03-14.

About CareCloud Inc

MTBC, which recently announced its planned name change to CareCloud, Inc., is a healthcare information technology company that provides a full suite of proprietary cloud-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers and hospitals throughout the United States. Its Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) platform includes revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth and patient experience management (PXM) solutions for high-performance medical groups. MTBC helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and make better business and clinical decisions, allowing them to improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

