Price Alert: Shares of Capital Southwest (CSWC) Trade 5.51% Lower at Midday June 13

Today Capital Southwest Corp. (NASDAQ: CSWC) is trading 5.51% lower.

The latest price, as of 11:53:08 est, was $20.07. Capital Southwest dropped $1.17 so far today.

204,207 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Capital Southwest has a YTD change of 14.20%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-01.

About Capital Southwest Corp.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a Dallas, Texas-based, internally managed Business Development Company, with approximately $313 million in net assets as of December 31, 2020. Capital Southwest is a middle-market lending firm focused on supporting the acquisition and growth of middle market businesses and makes investments ranging from $5 to $20 million in securities across the capital structure, including first lien, unitranche, second lien, subordinated debt, and non-control equity co-investments. As a public company with a permanent capital base, Capital Southwest has the flexibility to be creative in its financing solutions and to invest to support the growth of its portfolio companies over long periods of time.

