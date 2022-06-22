Price Alert: Shares of Canoo (GOEV) Trade 7.89% Lower at Midday June 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GOEV - Market Data & News Trade

Canoo Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: GOEV) shares have fallen 7.89%, or $0.205 per share, as on 11:57:52 est today. Opening the day at $2.49, 2,948,864 shares of Canoo have traded hands and the stock has moved between $2.63 and $2.38.

This year the company is down 66.32%.

Canoo is set to release earnings on 2022-08-15.

About Canoo Inc - Class A

Canoo is a Los Angeles-based company that has developed breakthrough electric vehicles that are reinventing the automotive landscape with bold innovations in design, pioneering technologies, and a unique business model that defies traditional ownership to put customers first. Distinguished by its experienced team – totaling over 350 employees from leading technology and automotive companies – Canoo has designed a modular electric platform purpose-built to deliver maximum vehicle interior space and adaptable to support a wide range of vehicle applications for consumers and businesses.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

