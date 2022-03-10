Price Alert: Shares of California Water Service (CWT) Trade 2.64% Lower at Midday March 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CWT - Market Data & News Trade

California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) shares moved 2.64%, or $1.54 per share, as on 11:52:21 est today. After Opening the Day at $57.83, 36,028 shares of California Water Service have been traded today and the stock has ranged between $58.39 and $56.43.

So far this year the company has a YTD change of 18.49%.

California Water Service expects its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

California Water Service

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is the parent company of California Water Service, Washington Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, CWS Utility Services, and HWS Utility Services. Together, these companies provide regulated and non-regulated water service to nearly 2 million people in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii.

