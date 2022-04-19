Price Alert: Shares of BurgerFi (BFI) Trade 4.59% Higher at Midday April 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BFI - Market Data & News Trade

BurgerFi International Inc (NASDAQ: BFI) has risen $0.18 (4.59%) and sits at $4.14, as of 11:49:18 est on April 19.

35,940 shares have been traded today.

The Company is up 6.52% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 6.89% over the last 30 days.

BurgerFi anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-12.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on BurgerFi visit the company profile.

About BurgerFi International Inc

Established in 2011, BurgerFi is among the nation's fastest-growing better burger concepts with approximately 125 BurgerFi restaurants domestically and internationally. The concept is chef-founded and is committed to serving fresh food of transparent quality. BurgerFi uses 100% American angus beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals or additives. BurgerFi's menu also includes high quality wagyu beef, antibiotic and cage-free chicken offerings, fresh, hand-cut sides and custard shakes and concretes. BurgerFi was named QSR Magazine's Breakout Brand of 2020, placed in the top 10 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers list in 2020, was named 'Best Burger Joint' by Consumer Reports and fellow public interest organizations in the 2019 Chain Reaction Study, listed as a 'Top Restaurant Brand to Watch' by Nation's Restaurant News in 2019, included in Inc. Magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies List, and ranked on Entrepreneur's 2017 Franchise 500.

