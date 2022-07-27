Price Alert: Shares of Bunge. (BG) Trade 5.53% Lower at Midday July 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BG - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Bunge Ltd. (NYSE: BG) fell 5.53% Wednesday.

As of 11:49:00 est, Bunge. is currently sitting at $90.41 and dropped $5.275 per share.

Bunge. has moved 7.85% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 3.11% based on the prior day’s close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-27.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Bunge.

About Bunge Ltd.

Bunge is a world leader in sourcing, processing and supplying oilseed and grain products and ingredients. Founded in 1818, Bunge's expansive network feeds and fuels a growing world, creating sustainable products and opportunities for more than 70,000 farmers and the consumers they serve across the globe. The company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri and has 24,000 employees worldwide who stand behind more than 350 port terminals, oilseed processing plants, grain facilities, and food and ingredient production and packaging facilities around the world.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

