Price Alert: Shares of Bright Horizons Family, (BFAM) Trade 6.97% Lower at Midday June 16

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BFAM) has dropped $5.41 (6.97%) and sits at $72.47, as of 11:55:03 est on June 16.

145,076 shares have been traded today.

The Company fell 10.54% over the last 5 days and shares lost 1.83% over the last 30 days.

Bright Horizons Family, is set to release earnings on 2022-08-03.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc.

Bright Horizons® is a leading global provider of high-quality child care and early education, back-up care, and workplace education services. For more than 30 years, the company has partnered with employers to support workforces by providing services that help working families and employees thrive personally and professionally. Bright Horizons operates approximately 1,000 child care centers in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and India, and serve more than 1,300 of the world's leading organizations. Bright Horizons' child care centers, back-up child and elder care, and workforce education programs, including tuition program management, education advising, and student loan repayment, help employees succeed at each life and career stage.

