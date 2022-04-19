Price Alert: Shares of BorgWarner (BWA) Trade 2.39% Higher at Midday April 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BWA - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of BorgWarner Inc (NYSE: BWA) moved 2.39% Tuesday.

As of 11:52:01 est, BorgWarner sits at $38.29 and has risen $0.89 per share.

BorgWarner has moved 3.44% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 16.93% based on the most recent close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-04.

About BorgWarner Inc

BorgWarner Inc. is a global product leader in clean and efficient technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. Building on its original equipment expertise, BorgWarner also brings market leading product and service solutions to the global aftermarket. With manufacturing and technical facilities in 96 locations in 24 countries, the Company employs approximately 50,000 worldwide.

