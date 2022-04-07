Price Alert: Shares of Bluelinx Hldgs (BXC) Trade 2.28% Lower at Midday April 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BXC - Market Data & News Trade

Bluelinx Hldgs Inc (NYSE: BXC) has fallen $1.38 (2.28%) and sits at $59.35, as of 11:51:46 est on April 7.

98,337 shares have been traded today.

The Company has fallen 19.01% over the last 5 days and shares fell 28.42% over the last 30 days.

Bluelinx Hldgs is set to release earnings on 2022-05-03.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Bluelinx Hldgs visit the company profile.

About Bluelinx Hldgs Inc

BlueLinx is a leading wholesale distributor of building and industrial products in the United States with over 50,000 branded and private-label SKUs, and a broad distribution footprint servicing 40 states. BlueLinx has a differentiated distribution platform, value-driven business model and extensive cache of products across the building products industry. Headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, BlueLinx has approximately 2,000 associates and distributes its comprehensive range of structural and specialty products to approximately 15,000 national, regional, and local dealers, as well as specialty distributors, national home centers, industrial, and manufactured housing customers.

To get more information on Bluelinx Hldgs Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Bluelinx Hldgs Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles