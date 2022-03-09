Price Alert: Shares of Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment (BHAT) Trade 6.43% Higher at Midday March 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BHAT - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ: BHAT) moved 6.43% Wednesday.

As of 11:50:41 est, Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment sits at $0.30 and has moved $0.018 so far today.

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment has moved 22.00% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 35.25% based on the most recent close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-04-07.

About Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology is a producer, developer and operator of AR interactive entertainment games and toys in China, including interactive educational materials, mobile games, and toys with mobile game features. The Company's interactive entertainment platform creates unique user experiences by connecting physical items to mobile devices, which creates a rich visual and interactive environment for users through the integration of real objects and virtual scenery. Distinguished by its own proprietary technology, Blue Hat aims to create an engaging, interactive and immersive community for its users.

