Price Alert: Shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories (BDR) Trade 3.81% Lower at Midday May 3

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (NYSE: BDR) has lost $0.0169 (3.81%) and sits at $0.43, as of 11:48:40 est on May 3.

66,152 shares have been traded today.

The Company has decreased 33.33% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 24.10% over the last 30 days.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories is set to release earnings on 2022-05-12.

About Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. is the oldest designer and manufacturer of telecommunications and cable television video transmission technology in the USA. The majority of our products continue to be designed and built in our state-of-the-art New Jersey facility, which has been the Company's home for more than 50 years. Blonder Tongue Labs offers U.S.-based engineering and manufacturing excellence with an industry reputation for delivering ultra-high reliability products. As a leader in cable television system design, the Company provides service operators and systems integrators with comprehensive solutions for the management and distribution of digital video, IPTV and high-speed data services, as well as RF broadband distribution over fiber, IP, and Coax networks for homes and businesses.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

