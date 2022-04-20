Price Alert: Shares of Blink Charging Co (BLNK) Trade 3.08% Lower at Midday April 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BLNK - Market Data & News Trade

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNK) has lost $0.73 (3.08%) and is currently sitting at $22.91, as of 11:51:02 est on April 20.

189,970 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company has decreased 2.95% over the last 5 days and shares lost 7.46% over the last 30 days.

Blink Charging Co anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-12.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Blink Charging Co visit the company profile.

About Blink Charging Co

Blink Charging Co. is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and has deployed over 23,000 charging stations, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of the Company's charging locations worldwide. Blink Charging's principal line of products and services include its Blink EV charging network ('Blink Network'), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the Company has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

To get more information on Blink Charging Co and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Blink Charging Co's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Apple iPhone Problem — Siri Adds “Hey” or “Oh” to Texts: Jeff Kagan Editas Medicine Names Gilmore O’Neill as CEO Blue Water Vaccines Raises $8 Million in Private Placement After Stock Plummets Bank Earnings Loom at End of Short Trading Week