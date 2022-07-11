Price Alert: Shares of Biocryst (BCRX) Trade 7.78% Lower at Midday July 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BCRX - Market Data & News Trade

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) has lost $0.94 (7.78%) and sits at $11.11, as of 11:48:57 est on July 11.

1,147,342 shares have traded hands.

The Company is up 11.44% over the last 5 days and shares have risen 22.52% over the last 30 days.

Biocryst expects its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals discovers novel, oral, small-molecule medicines that treat rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays a key role in the biological pathway of the disease. Oral, once-daily ORLADEYO™ (berotralstat) is approved in the United States and Japan for the prevention of HAE attacks in adults and pediatric patients 12 years and older, and under regulatory review for approval in the European Union and United Kingdom. BioCryst has several ongoing development programs including BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for Marburg virus disease and Yellow Fever. RAPIVAB® (peramivir injection), a viral neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of influenza, has received regulatory approval in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Japan, Taiwan and Korea. Post-marketing commitments for RAPIVAB are ongoing.

