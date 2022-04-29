Price Alert: Shares of BigCommerce Series 1 (BIGC) Trade 2.79% Lower at Midday April 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BIGC - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings Inc Series 1 (NASDAQ: BIGC) fell 2.79% Friday.

As of 11:50:00 est, BigCommerce Series 1 sits at $18.16 and has moved $0.52 per share in trading so far.

BigCommerce Series 1 has moved 19.80% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 47.22% based on the prior day’s close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-02.

About BigCommerce Holdings Inc Series 1

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates as a software company. The Company offers SaaS platform for cross-channel commerce and cloud-based e-commerce solution that scales with business growth. BigCommerce Holdings serves customers worldwide.

