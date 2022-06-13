Price Alert: Shares of Benefitfocus (BNFT) Trade 5.66% Lower at Midday June 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BNFT - Market Data & News Trade

Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ: BNFT) has fallen $0.52 (5.66%) and is currently sitting at $8.69, as of 11:50:24 est on June 13.

35,527 shares have traded hands.

The Company has fallen 0.33% over the last 5 days and shares have risen 2.34% over the last 30 days.

Benefitfocus expects its next earnings on 2022-08-03.

About Benefitfocus Inc

Benefitfocus unifies the entire benefits industry through innovative technology solutions that bring efficiency, cost savings and simplicity to employee benefits administration. The Company's powerful cloud-based software, data-driven insights and thoughtfully designed services help employers, insurance brokers, health plans?and suppliers?address the complexity of benefits enrollment and engagement, while bringing easier access to health, wealth and lifestyle products through a world-class benefits experience. The Company's mission is simple: to improve lives with benefits.

