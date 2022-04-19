Price Alert: Shares of Becton, Dickinson And (BDX) Trade 1.14% Higher at Midday April 19

Today Becton, Dickinson And Co. (NYSE: BDX) is trading 1.14% up.

The latest price, as of 11:49:52 est, was $262.06. Becton, Dickinson And has climbed $2.96 in trading today.

229,753 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Becton, Dickinson And has a YTD change of 6.33%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Becton, Dickinson And Co.

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 65,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care.

